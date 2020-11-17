CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of

The zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin

for details...

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 55. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then heavy rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows 30 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 53 49 54 / 100 90 100

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 47. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 35. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 28. Highs 41 to

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49. Lows

16 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 32 45 / 100 90 90

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 47 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 54 to 61. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 59. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 46 57 / 100 90 90

RED BLUFF 57 52 59 / 100 80 90

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 59. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 49 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 63. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 53 59 / 100 80 80

OROVILLE 60 52 58 / 90 80 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 53 59 / 90 80 70

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 41 to 47. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 55 61 / 80 90 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 54 62 / 80 90 70

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 54. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 53 65 / 90 80 60

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Lows 50 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 55 62 / 50 80 50

MODESTO 70 56 63 / 20 80 50

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

45. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 49 42 46 / 100 70 80

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then heavy rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing south winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

46 to 56. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 37 to 50. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 56 49 52 / 100 90 90

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 69. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain in the evening, then heavy rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

44. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

32 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 57 44 49 / 80 100 90

JACKSON 65 51 54 / 40 90 80

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning,

then heavy rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then heavy rain and snow

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to 56. Snow accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers. At higher

elevations, heavy rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 6 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers. Breezy.

Highs 34 to 49. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 37 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. Lows

22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 30 46 / 90 100 90

CHESTER 49 28 43 / 100 100 90

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...52 to 67 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Over ridges, prevailing south

winds 25 to 40 mph increasing to southwest 35 to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the evening, then

heavy rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, heavy

rain and a chance of snow in the evening, then heavy rain and

snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...5 to 11 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to

45 mph shifting to the south 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

42 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...33 to

45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to

36. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

23 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 39 41 / 70 100 100

$$

