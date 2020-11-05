CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

73 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...40 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain

showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

47 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to

53 higher elevations...46 to 59 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs

40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to

41. Highs 42 to 57.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 50 56 / 0 60 60

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 40.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher

elevations, rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 40 to 49. No

snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 32. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 46. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 21. Highs

34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to

29. Highs 37 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 75 29 48 / 0 60 70

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 57.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 83 45 58 / 0 50 50

RED BLUFF 83 51 58 / 0 40 40

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 54. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 58.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 80 51 57 / 0 20 50

OROVILLE 79 51 58 / 0 20 50

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 51 59 / 0 10 30

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 80 54 61 / 0 10 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 53 62 / 0 10 30

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs 58 to 64.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 52 65 / 0 10 20

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 54 61 / 0 10 30

MODESTO 78 53 61 / 0 0 30

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to

47 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 36 to

51 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to

42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

31 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 73 38 45 / 0 30 40

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 52.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

46. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 47 53 / 0 30 70

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 49 to 57.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 30 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 43 51 / 0 10 60

JACKSON 77 48 54 / 0 10 50

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and

snow showers in the morning, then snow showers, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 37 to 52. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

22 to 37. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Highs

33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

20 to 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 75 30 50 / 0 20 80

CHESTER 73 27 48 / 0 30 80

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

156 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 41 higher

elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and

snow showers likely. Cooler. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

46 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level above

8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except

southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with possible

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher

elevations...27 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to

35. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 38 46 / 0 10 70

