CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020
_____
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 64 to 79.
Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to
66 higher elevations...57 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher
elevations...70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs
67 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.
Highs 67 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.
Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 75 57 68 / 0 10 50
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 66 to 75. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing south winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to
66. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
Highs 63 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 73 38 61 / 0 10 40
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 79.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
67 to 73. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
49 to 55. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
around 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 79 55 70 / 0 10 30
RED BLUFF 78 56 73 / 0 10 30
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 72. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. South winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs around 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 74 56 72 / 0 0 20
OROVILLE 74 55 72 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 55 73 / 0 0 10
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 74. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 73. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. South winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to
81. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs 82 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 75 57 74 / 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 56 75 / 0 0 10
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. West winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs 82 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 57 76 / 0 0 10
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to
81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
Highs 78 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 75 57 74 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 74 58 75 / 0 0 0
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to
77 higher elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher
elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher
elevations...71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63. Highs
69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 69 52 59 / 0 10 30
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing south winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.
Highs 73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 73 58 66 / 0 0 20
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.
Highs 74 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 70 50 66 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 73 53 71 / 0 0 0
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 61 to 76.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...51 to 66 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs 56 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.
Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 75 38 64 / 0 0 20
CHESTER 74 37 62 / 0 0 30
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
215 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...
67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to
57 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to 71 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 55 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70 higher
elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.
Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 68 50 57 / 0 0 10
