CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

_____

205 FPUS56 KSTO 091000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-100030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...94 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...95 to

110 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...

65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...87 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 106 76 107 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-100030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95 higher elevations...93 to 98 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 95 higher elevations...94 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 93. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 96 54 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-100030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 107 70 108 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 105 72 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-100030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

94 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 102 74 101 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-100030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 66 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-100030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 92...except 80 to 86 near

the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 61 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-100030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 67 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 71 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-100030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...98 to

106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 76 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...99 to

107 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows 61 to 75.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 90 69 91 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ066-100030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 75. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 95 76 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-100030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 73. Highs

87 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 66 93 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 68 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-100030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...82 to 97 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...83 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 52

to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...77 to

92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 97 53 96 / 0 10 10

CHESTER 95 54 95 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-100030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny becoming partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

73 to 88 higher elevations...85 to 95 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming clear. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.

Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...60 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...85 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 49

to 64 higher elevations... 59 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms south of Highway 50 in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

83 higher elevations...81 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, cooler. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early evening south of Highway 50. Lows 49 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 83 65 84 / 0 10 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather