CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020

_____

640 FPUS56 KSTO 120913

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-122315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...69 to 80 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

40 to 52 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...73 to 85 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 45 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 78 55 69 / 60 50 40

$$

=

CAZ014-122315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 64.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 76. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs 72 to

87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 76 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 73 42 61 / 50 70 60

$$

=

CAZ015-122315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 82. South winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows

51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 69 to 75. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 52 72 / 60 50 40

RED BLUFF 80 55 73 / 60 50 20

$$

=

CAZ016-122315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 83. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 91. Lows 60 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 97. Lows 61 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 82 57 75 / 40 50 20

OROVILLE 81 56 76 / 30 40 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 81 54 77 / 20 20 10

$$

=

CAZ017-122315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 56 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 57 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 55 78 / 10 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 54 78 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ018-122315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Not

as warm. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 53. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows around

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 53 77 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-122315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 83. West winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 78 53 77 / 10 10 0

MODESTO 80 54 77 / 10 20 0

$$

=

CAZ063-122315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower

elevations, rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

36 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 64 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Snow

level 5500 feet in the morning. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...

48 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...78 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 47 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 62 43 59 / 50 40 20

$$

=

CAZ066-122315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Highs 79 to

94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

Highs 83 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 74 53 66 / 40 60 20

$$

=

CAZ067-122315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 91. Lows 52 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 96. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 45 66 / 30 50 10

JACKSON 75 48 72 / 20 40 0

$$

=

CAZ068-122315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...49 to 64 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...61 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 68 to

83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 39 62 / 30 60 30

CHESTER 71 39 60 / 40 70 40

$$

=

CAZ069-122315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

213 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges,

prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Much

colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet

decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

56 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...67 to 77 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 40 54 / 30 50 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather