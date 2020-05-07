CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

_____

781 FPUS56 KSTO 071000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-080030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...89 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

87 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 91 63 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-080030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 84. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 86 higher elevations...85 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 58 to 71. Lows 37 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 82 40 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-080030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Lows

49 to 54. Highs 65 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 55 98 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 94 59 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-080030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 67 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 61 99 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 59 98 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 56 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-080030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 52. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs 69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 93 59 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 56 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-080030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 53. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 56 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-080030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

87 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 58 98 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 59 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-080030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 63 higher elevations...62 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

88 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 76 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-080030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 64 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-080030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 54. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 83 60 86 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 85 60 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-080030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...70 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...74 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

73 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Colder.

Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 41 88 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 79 39 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-080030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...52 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 73 59 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

