CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

_____

312 FPUS56 KSTO 031030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-040000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 46 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...71 to 81 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...

48 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 74 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-040000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 67. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 49.

Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 88. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 65 34 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-040000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 76 44 82 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 76 46 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-040000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 97. Lows

56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 76 51 83 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 76 50 83 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 76 46 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-040000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 49 83 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 48 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-040000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 45 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-040000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 76 47 83 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 77 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-040000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...42 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52 higher elevations...

48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 67 to

82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 42 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-040000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows

52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 68 51 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-040000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61.

Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 91. Lows

53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 43 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 71 45 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-040000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to

67 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...61 to

74 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 61 to

76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 33 72 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 63 33 70 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-040000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...65 to 75 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...

42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 57 39 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather