CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

_____

361 FPUS56 KSTO 230915

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-232330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a

chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 38 higher

elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

46 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...32 to

39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 41 53 / 30 50 90

$$

=

CAZ014-232330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 54. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows 24 to 32. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 46. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 29. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

46. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 55. Lows 20 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 26 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 28 43 / 50 50 90

$$

=

CAZ015-232330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 69. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 39 56 / 30 40 80

RED BLUFF 68 41 56 / 20 20 70

$$

=

CAZ016-232330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows 39 to 45. South winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 36 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs

around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 44 56 / 20 20 80

OROVILLE 66 44 56 / 30 20 70

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 43 56 / 20 20 70

$$

=

CAZ017-232330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 39. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. Highs

59 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 44 57 / 30 20 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 44 57 / 20 10 70

$$

=

CAZ018-232330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

57. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs

around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 43 57 / 10 10 60

$$

=

CAZ019-232330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

62. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to

44. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

57 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 44 59 / 40 30 60

MODESTO 66 46 60 / 50 40 50

$$

=

CAZ063-232330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...34 to

40 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet

after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

48 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 38 lower

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 31 to 45. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 31 43 / 10 20 70

$$

=

CAZ066-232330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

59 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy.

Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 30 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 47. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 42 47 / 40 40 80

$$

=

CAZ067-232330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 63.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 56.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 35 45 / 60 50 90

JACKSON 58 40 51 / 70 60 80

$$

=

CAZ068-232330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 20 to 35. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...

32 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 17 to

32. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...34 to 45 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 27 42 / 50 40 80

CHESTER 47 25 40 / 40 40 80

$$

=

CAZ069-232330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 19 to 33 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 25 to 40 higher

elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 13 to

28 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 5 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 29 34 / 70 60 90

$$

=

_____

