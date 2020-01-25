CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
_____
896 FPUS56 KSTO 251007
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-260015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 51 higher elevations...49 to
57 lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 54 higher
elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
39 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
33 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 31 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 55 47 58 / 80 100 60
$$
=
CAZ014-260015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
43 to 49. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
At higher elevations, rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49.
No snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 29 to 36. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 42 to 49. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 30 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 41 to 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.
Highs 45 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.
Lows 29 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 45 38 46 / 60 100 70
$$
=
CAZ015-260015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 59. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 44. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Highs
63 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 58 48 61 / 70 100 60
RED BLUFF 61 51 61 / 50 90 40
$$
=
CAZ016-260015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 61. South winds up
to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.
Lows around 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Highs
around 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 61 52 60 / 30 90 50
OROVILLE 62 53 60 / 20 90 60
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 52 61 / 10 90 50
$$
=
CAZ017-260015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 52. South winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 61. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 42. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.
Lows around 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs
around 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 62 53 62 / 0 90 50
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 53 62 / 0 80 40
$$
=
CAZ018-260015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around
52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 62.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 42. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
61. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.
Lows around 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Highs
around 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 51 62 / 0 70 30
$$
=
CAZ019-260015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 61. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 51.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 61. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.
Highs 59 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 62 52 63 / 0 70 40
MODESTO 61 52 63 / 0 70 40
$$
=
CAZ063-260015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 55 higher elevations...
53 to 59 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to
48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower
elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.
Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations.
Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 55 higher
elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
34 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
42 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 37 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 50 41 49 / 80 90 30
$$
=
CAZ064-260015-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to
56 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to
56 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows
36 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
60 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 56 43 55 / 70 90 30
$$
=
CAZ066-260015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
50 to 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
50 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
Highs 54 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
Highs 57 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
61 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 58 49 55 / 30 100 70
$$
=
CAZ067-260015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
Highs 57 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 58 45 52 / 0 100 90
JACKSON 61 50 57 / 0 90 80
$$
=
CAZ068-260015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At
higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to
47 higher elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 26 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 36 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows
26 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Highs
48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 50 36 47 / 10 100 80
CHESTER 48 35 45 / 30 100 80
$$
=
CAZ069-260015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
207 AM PST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to
60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then heavy rain showers after midnight. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 41 higher
elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,
rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...
45 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level
7000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after
midnight. Over ridges, prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to
58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.
Highs 45 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 52 39 44 / 0 100 90
$$
=
_____
