CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

_____

045 FPUS56 KSTO 221105

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-230115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 47 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to

52 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 51. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 31 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 45. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 43 57 / 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ014-230115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 44. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 40.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 40 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 32 45 / 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ015-230115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

49.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 51. Highs

around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs around 56. Lows 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 41 61 / 30 10 10

RED BLUFF 56 42 61 / 20 0 20

$$

=

CAZ016-230115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs around 57. Lows 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 42 58 / 20 0 20

OROVILLE 58 43 57 / 20 0 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 42 56 / 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ017-230115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 43 56 / 10 0 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 43 57 / 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ018-230115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 59. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 41 57 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ019-230115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 43 57 / 10 0 10

MODESTO 62 43 57 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ063-230115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...around

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

56 higher elevations...around 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 31 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 37 49 / 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ064-230115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 higher elevations...55 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 47 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 36 55 / 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ066-230115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 48 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 46 56 / 20 0 20

$$

=

CAZ067-230115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 47 to 59. Lows 36 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 39 56 / 30 0 20

JACKSON 56 40 55 / 20 0 10

$$

=

CAZ068-230115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

49. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 29 to

44. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to

53. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 27 46 / 20 0 20

CHESTER 43 28 44 / 20 0 20

$$

=

CAZ069-230115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

305 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in

the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

46 to 56 lower elevations. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 26 to

41 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 37 51 / 30 0 20

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather