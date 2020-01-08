CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

798 FPUS56 KSTO 081030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-090015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the

morning, Scattered rain showers. At higher elevations, scattered

rain and snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 44 higher elevations...

43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, rain showers likely in the morning. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning. Highs

33 to 47 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 35 higher

elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 49 higher

elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations possible.

Lows 27 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 38. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers

likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 47 40 51 / 40 80 60

$$

=

CAZ014-090015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 41. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows 25 to 34.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 42.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 45. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 20 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 31 to 39. Lows 20 to 32.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 29 40 / 40 80 70

$$

=

CAZ015-090015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

rain showers. Highs 47 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 53.

North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 53. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 50 39 53 / 20 80 60

RED BLUFF 51 41 54 / 10 60 50

$$

=

CAZ016-090015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 53. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 53. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 51. Lows 35 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 52 42 53 / 10 60 60

OROVILLE 52 42 53 / 10 50 60

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 41 53 / 10 50 70

$$

=

CAZ017-090015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

51 to 56. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 42. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 55. Lows around 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 42 54 / 10 40 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 42 54 / 10 40 70

$$

=

CAZ018-090015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 55. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 42. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 54. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 41 54 / 10 30 60

$$

=

CAZ019-090015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 56.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 42. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 55. Lows 36 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 42 54 / 0 30 70

MODESTO 55 42 54 / 0 20 70

$$

=

CAZ063-090015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, isolated rain and

snow showers. At lower elevations, isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...around 47 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 41. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 26 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely showers.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 38 33 39 / 20 70 40

$$

=

CAZ064-090015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 47 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. At lower

elevations, rain likely after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 42 to 54. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 47 35 50 / 10 60 40

$$

=

CAZ066-090015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 40 to

50. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

41 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 41 47 / 20 70 70

$$

=

CAZ067-090015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 43 to

53. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 45 34 44 / 20 60 80

JACKSON 50 39 48 / 10 40 80

$$

=

CAZ068-090015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 25 to 39 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 36. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 40 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 26 to 41. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 40 28 40 / 20 70 70

CHESTER 38 26 39 / 30 70 70

$$

=

CAZ069-090015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers. Highs

26 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Snow

level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

17 to 32 higher elevations...31 to 37 lower elevations. Snow

level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to

40 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...27 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 21 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely showers.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 37 29 37 / 20 60 80

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather