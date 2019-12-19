CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-200015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations,
rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...44 to
51 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing
west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 37 to
51 higher elevations...48 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 44 higher elevations...40 to 47 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...47 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow likely. Colder. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.
Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 34 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 33 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 39. Highs 31 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 49 46 53 / 90 90 50
CAZ014-200015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations,
rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
30 to 40. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
41 to 47. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs 40 to 47. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 27 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 34 to 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Lows 18 to 26. Highs 33 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 21 to 29.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 32 to 38.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 40 35 44 / 90 80 60
CAZ015-200015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs around 51. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 45. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
36 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 51.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows around 37. Highs around 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 52 42 57 / 90 80 40
RED BLUFF 52 45 57 / 70 60 10
CAZ016-200015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 53. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 51.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows around 39. Highs around 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 53 46 57 / 50 20 0
OROVILLE 54 45 58 / 30 10 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 42 58 / 20 10 0
CAZ017-200015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 55 to 62. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 38.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Patchy fog. Highs 49 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs 48 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 58 43 60 / 10 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 43 60 / 10 0 0
CAZ018-200015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. East winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 59. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around
54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows around 39. Highs around 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows around 41. Highs around 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 43 60 / 10 0 0
CAZ019-200015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 48 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 58 42 60 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 58 42 60 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-200015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 48 higher
elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...49 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...47 to
53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 33 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 24 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 33 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 39. Highs 31 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 42 40 45 / 70 70 10
CAZ064-200015-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 47.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53 higher elevations...51 to
59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51 higher
elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
34 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 39 to 51.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 32 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 40 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 33 to 39.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 49 42 52 / 50 50 10
CAZ066-200015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 49. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57.
Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 32 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
41 to 51.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 32 to 42.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 48 47 53 / 60 30 0
CAZ067-200015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
34 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
42 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 31 to 39.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Highs 40 to 52. Lows 31 to 42.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 48 39 54 / 10 10 0
JACKSON 56 40 59 / 0 0 0
CAZ068-200015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower
elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher
elevations. Lows 28 to 43. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...39 to
51 lower elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds
up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing south
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Breezy.
Highs 36 to 51. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations
possible. Highs 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 28 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 28 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 26 to 41.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 41 30 47 / 50 30 0
CHESTER 40 29 44 / 60 30 10
CAZ069-200015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
304 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher
elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations. Little or no snow
accumulation. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...32 to
42 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher
elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...
37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph...except south 15 to 35 mph over
ridges.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 35 to 50 higher
elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except south 25 to
45 mph over ridges.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 25 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.
Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 18 to 33.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 26 to 41.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 41 35 47 / 10 10 0
