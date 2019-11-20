CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

263 FPUS56 KSTO 201100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-210130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...37 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 46 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-210130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 20 to 33.

Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows

17 to 32. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 21 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-210130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 69. North winds 15 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 35 67 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 68 41 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-210130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 68. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 47. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 68 40 64 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 68 41 64 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 69 40 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-210130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. West of the

Sacramento River, north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 65.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 69 42 65 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 43 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-210130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 68. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 41 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-210130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 40 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 67 41 65 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-210130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher

elevations...38 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

snow. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 39 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-210130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 52 to 62 higher elevations...

59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 65. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 66. Lows

33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 63 36 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-210130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing north

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 51. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

51. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 49 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-210130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 38 56 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 64 41 61 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-210130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 38.

Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...

45 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 22 52 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 49 24 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-210130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, scattered rain and

snow showers in the morning, then isolated rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

50 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers at

higher elevations. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

33 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

32 to 45 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

41. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 37 48 / 10 10 0

$$

=

_____

