CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019

_____

679 FPUS56 KSTO 271022

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-272315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...34 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...36 to

47 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 44 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-272315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 16 to 30. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 63. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 31. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 14 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 70. Lows 22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 18 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-272315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 65 to 71. North winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 80. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 37 73 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 69 41 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-272315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 67 to 72. North winds 10 to

30 mph...except north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

west of the Sacramento River. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 69. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 40 71 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 71 40 70 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 39 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-272315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon. West of the Sacramento River,

north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 73 41 71 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 73 42 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 73. North winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 45 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 45. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 75 39 71 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 74 40 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 43 higher elevations...40 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...40 to

48 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 37 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-272315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 53 to 63 higher elevations...

58 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 48. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47.

Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows 36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 64 34 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-272315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 53 to 65 higher

elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 45 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-272315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 58 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 38 63 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 69 42 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

42 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...43 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 17 60 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 50 20 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-272315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

322 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

49 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 34 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

