CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

_____

642 FPUS56 KSTO 101029

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-102315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...72 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. At higher elevations, isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...

49 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...

78 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...54 to

66 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

85 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 59 89 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-102315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Scattered

rain showers in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 72. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 71 38 77 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-102315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 98. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 92 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 84 52 89 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-102315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs around

94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

64. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 58 85 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 56 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 55 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-102315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 92 to

99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

64. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 57 87 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-102315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 90 to

96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

56 to 62. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-102315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 92 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 57 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-102315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...75 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...52 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

80 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 77 to

92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. Highs

74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 51 72 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ064-102315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 83 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 76 48 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-102315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 70. Highs 83 to

95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 68. Highs

80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 60 80 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-102315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Highs 85 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 50 80 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 76 53 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-102315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then isolated

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers in

the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...57 to 71 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

66 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

74 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

46 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 35 76 / 40 10 0

CHESTER 68 37 77 / 50 10 0

$$

=

CAZ069-102315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

329 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. At higher elevations, isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...

42 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...48 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

78 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 71 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 48 69 / 10 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather