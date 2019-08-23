CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

291 FPUS56 KSTO 230903

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-232315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...91 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...89 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...61 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...90 to

104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100.

Lows 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 103 71 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-232315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

84 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 95.

Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 92 52 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-232315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

99 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103.

Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 104 66 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 101 68 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-232315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 99 70 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 67 97 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-232315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 65 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-232315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 62 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-232315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 66 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-232315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...95 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...93 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...94 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96.

Lows 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 65 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-232315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 94 58 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-232315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Highs

89 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 72 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-232315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Highs 90 to

102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 98. Lows 60 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 92 63 90 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 95 65 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-232315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 92 50 90 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 93 52 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-232315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

203 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

68. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 62 81 / 0 0 0

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather