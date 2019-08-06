CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-070030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...86 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68 higher

elevations...60 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...86 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

82 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 98 69 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-070030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 92. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 91. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 50 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-070030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

99. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 66 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-070030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

97. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 83. Lows 56 to

63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 57 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 98 68 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 65 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-070030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 93 to

101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 55 to

63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 63 92 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 61 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-070030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 86 to

92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 57.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 57 to

63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 58 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-070030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 55 to

63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 63 92 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 66 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-070030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 68 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 64 higher

elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

86 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

64. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 61 81 / 10 0 10

CAZ064-070030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

99. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 92 55 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-070030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 96. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 69.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 71 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-070030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 67.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows 51 to

63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 63 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 97 64 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-070030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

77 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

72 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 49 92 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 50 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-070030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

255 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher

elevations...54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 41 to

56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 62 78 / 0 0 0

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather