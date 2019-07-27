CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019
_____
291 FPUS56 KSTO 271026
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-272315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...94 to
108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...94 to
108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...90 to
103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 80 to
95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 106 72 106 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-272315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93 higher elevations...92 to 97 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 78 to
91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 95 53 95 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-272315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. South winds to around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. North winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. South winds to around 10
mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs 91 to
101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 107 72 107 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 104 73 105 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-272315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. South winds to around 10 mph
shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs 89 to
95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 103 74 103 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 104 72 105 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 103 69 104 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-272315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs
88 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 103 70 104 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 102 68 102 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-272315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds to around 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 83 to
89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 100 64 98 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-272315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs
88 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs
88 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 102 71 103 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 103 73 105 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-272315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...97 to
105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...69 to
77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...98 to
106 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 70 higher elevations...
67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...93 to
100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 76 to
91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 88 67 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-272315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104. Light winds becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97. Prevailing north winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 80 to
95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 98 62 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-272315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 105. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 79. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Highs 82 to
97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 97 78 98 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-272315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Highs
84 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 96 69 97 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 99 73 100 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-272315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...81 to
96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...82 to
97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...77 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs
73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 93 54 94 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 94 52 95 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-272315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
326 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...86 to
96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...87 to
97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs
71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 85 68 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
