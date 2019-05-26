CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

185 FPUS56 KSTO 260958

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Memorial Day.

CAZ013-262315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to

54 higher elevations...50 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

46 to 61. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 68 53 75 / 70 30 30

CAZ014-262315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 36 to 47. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 53 to 65 higher

elevations...61 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 49.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 64 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 59 42 65 / 80 60 30

CAZ015-262315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 51. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs

83 to 89.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 69 51 76 / 70 30 20

RED BLUFF 67 51 74 / 80 20 20

CAZ016-262315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler. Highs around 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 54. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs 80 to

88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 80 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 52 72 / 90 30 10

OROVILLE 65 51 72 / 90 30 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 65 50 72 / 90 10 10

CAZ017-262315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 52. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 52 71 / 70 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 52 71 / 60 10 0

$$

CAZ018-262315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

59 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 50 70 / 50 0 0

CAZ019-262315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 45 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 51 71 / 70 10 0

MODESTO 63 51 71 / 80 20 0

CAZ063-262315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, widespread rain

showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to 75 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 41 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...77 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 42 58 / 80 10 40

CAZ064-262315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

58 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 57 to 67 higher elevations...65 to 72 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 77 higher

elevations...73 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 59 43 67 / 50 0 10

CAZ066-262315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 62 higher

elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 80 higher

elevations...75 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 49 64 / 100 50 20

CAZ067-262315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

49 to 63. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Warmer. Highs 57 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 44 61 / 100 30 20

JACKSON 57 45 64 / 90 20 10

CAZ068-262315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, widespread rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, widespread rain showers, snow showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...43 to 57 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a

chance of rain showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...34 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 33 to 48.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...60 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 52.

Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 37 62 / 100 60 30

CHESTER 55 37 62 / 100 60 30

CAZ069-262315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

258 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms at

lower elevations...and snow showers with pockets of showers and

thunderstorms at higher elevations. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing south winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a

chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...

35 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...

39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 37 52 / 100 50 20

