723 FPUS56 KSTO 031018

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-032330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...57 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

47 higher elevations...44 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...43 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 63 50 57 / 70 50 80

CAZ014-032330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to

57 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 41. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

55 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 39 to 52 higher elevations...48 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 38 55 / 50 20 60

CAZ015-032330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 68. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 64.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 71. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 49 61 / 50 30 60

RED BLUFF 67 51 63 / 20 20 60

CAZ016-032330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52. Southeast winds to around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 52. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 68 to 76. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 53 62 / 10 10 60

OROVILLE 67 53 62 / 10 10 60

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 52 64 / 10 10 60

CAZ017-032330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66. South

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 51. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 59 to 64. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 69 to 76. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 53 64 / 10 10 60

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 53 65 / 10 10 60

CAZ018-032330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52. West winds to around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

53. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 51 63 / 10 10 50

CAZ019-032330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 48 to

54. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 53 66 / 10 10 40

MODESTO 71 53 67 / 10 10 40

CAZ063-032330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 56 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 46 higher elevations...45 to 50 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

around 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...around

55 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 39 45 / 30 30 70

CAZ064-032330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 60. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 59 to 72. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 59 43 54 / 20 10 60

CAZ066-032330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57 higher elevations...

54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then heavy rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 60.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 54. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 72. Lows 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 59 48 54 / 30 20 70

CAZ067-032330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 54 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 61.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 61 to 74. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 44 51 / 20 10 70

JACKSON 62 48 58 / 10 10 60

CAZ068-032330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...44 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow showers

at higher elevations. Lows 29 to 44. Snow level 6500 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 43. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 35 to 50. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 57 35 52 / 30 10 60

CHESTER 52 33 49 / 30 10 60

CAZ069-032330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow showers at

higher elevations. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level 7000 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...38 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

48 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then heavy rain

and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 37 42 / 20 10 70

