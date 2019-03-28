CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-290100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain and higher elevations snow showers. A slight chance

of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...48

to 61 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1

to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to

41 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...56 to 63 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40 higher elevations...

38 to 44 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...65 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

53.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 44 61 / 90 80 20

CAZ014-290100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500

feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 25 to 37. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 33. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 59 higher

elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 44. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 33 53 / 70 70 20

CAZ015-290100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 52. Highs 65 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 48. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 43 63 / 80 70 10

RED BLUFF 61 44 64 / 80 60 10

CAZ016-290100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 51. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 45 63 / 90 60 10

OROVILLE 63 45 64 / 90 60 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 43 65 / 80 50 0

CAZ017-290100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

43. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 51. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 45 65 / 70 40 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 46 65 / 70 40 0

CAZ018-290100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 45. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 43 64 / 70 30 0

CAZ019-290100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

68. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to

75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 46 66 / 50 20 0

MODESTO 68 46 67 / 50 20 0

CAZ063-290100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening then a slight chance after midnight. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 25 to

39 higher elevations...38 to 43 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool.

Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations... 55 to 61 lower elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...

39 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 52. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 31 47 / 90 40 20

CAZ064-290100-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 49 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 35 to 41. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 51 36 58 / 90 30 10

CAZ066-290100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 57 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 63. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 70. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 53 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 43 57 / 90 60 20

CAZ067-290100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 62. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 37 55 / 80 70 10

JACKSON 58 39 60 / 60 70 10

CAZ068-290100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...36 to 50 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches lower elevations...except 1 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 22 to 37. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...41 to

52 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...48 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 45. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 48 30 52 / 70 60 20

CHESTER 43 27 48 / 70 60 20

CAZ069-290100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...29 to 37 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet

after midnight. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...

31 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 30 44 / 80 80 10

