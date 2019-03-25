CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-252345-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and
heavy snow at higher elevations. Highs 35 to 50 higher
elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher
elevations, rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to
41 higher elevations...38 to 45 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs
39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 59 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations...
41 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52 higher
elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs 39 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Highs
49 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 52 44 58 / 100 80 40
CAZ014-252345-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher
elevations. Highs 39 to 50. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers
likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 28 to 37. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing
to 4000 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 50 higher
elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow likely in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 38. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 52. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 25 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34. Highs
45 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 47 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 47 33 50 / 100 80 40
CAZ015-252345-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
42 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 48. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 61 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. Highs
61 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 54 44 60 / 100 70 30
RED BLUFF 56 46 61 / 100 50 30
CAZ016-252345-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 58 to 64. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 47.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 66. Lows
around 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 56 47 60 / 100 60 40
OROVILLE 57 49 60 / 100 80 50
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 48 61 / 90 80 50
CAZ017-252345-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows around 51. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 58 to 64. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 46.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69.
Lows around 46.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 63 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 63 50 62 / 80 80 50
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 49 63 / 80 70 50
CAZ018-252345-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 49.
West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 63. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 51. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 62. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 47.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 66.
Lows around 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 47 62 / 90 50 40
CAZ019-252345-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 53.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
59 to 68. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows 49 to 55. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 57 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
56 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 47.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 41 to
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 66 51 65 / 40 60 50
MODESTO 69 51 67 / 20 50 50
CAZ063-252345-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and heavy snow
at higher elevations. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...47 to
53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to
9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...
38 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet
decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...51 to
57 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...
41 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...51 to 56 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 28 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows
29 to 44.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.
Lows 31 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 41 32 43 / 100 30 30
CAZ064-252345-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Heavy rain. Highs 44 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
43 to 53 higher elevations...around 58 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs 41 to 51 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 42.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 64. Lows
36 to 45.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66.
Lows 39 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 52 39 56 / 100 20 20
CAZ066-252345-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55 higher
elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 51 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
52 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 50 45 53 / 100 90 50
CAZ067-252345-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 67. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58 higher
elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 45 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 34 to 42.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67.
Lows 34 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 53 41 50 / 90 100 80
JACKSON 62 47 58 / 30 80 70
CAZ068-252345-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM
PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches lower elevations...except 6 to 12 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 25 to 40. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 3 to
9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 3 to
5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 41. Snow accumulation
2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 9 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Highs 33 to 48.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches lower elevations...except
11 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.
Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Heavy
snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 22 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs
39 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 50 33 49 / 100 100 70
CHESTER 44 29 46 / 100 90 50
CAZ069-252345-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
331 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 51 higher
elevations...46 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Over ridges...prevailing south winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain showers
and a chance of snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 24 to
39 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph over ridges.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow
showers at higher elevations. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...
43 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level
6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...
36 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level
6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.
.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 30 to
45 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...7 to 13 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Heavy snow
accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 19 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not
as cool. Highs 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs
39 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 44 35 41 / 80 100 80
