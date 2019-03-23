CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019
_____
517 FPUS56 KSTO 231023
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-232315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 40 to
55 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows
26 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Snow
level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher
elevations...59 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 31 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 47 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Highs 37 to 52 higher
elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Light snow
accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows 31 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and heavy
snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 53.
Lows 31 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 59 43 64 / 40 20 0
$$
=
CAZ014-232315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 38 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows
23 to 33. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 56 higher
elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 30 to 39. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 52. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 28 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 41 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows 29 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs 39 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 39 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 23 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 50 28 57 / 40 20 0
$$
=
CAZ015-232315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.
Highs 57 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 62 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 61 40 65 / 30 10 0
RED BLUFF 62 41 65 / 30 10 0
$$
=
CAZ016-232315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 59 to 65. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 59. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
57 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 55 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 61 42 64 / 40 10 0
OROVILLE 61 42 64 / 40 10 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 41 65 / 40 10 0
$$
=
CAZ017-232315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
44 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
57 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 55 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 55 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 63 43 66 / 30 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 42 65 / 30 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-232315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 62.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. West winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 49. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
59 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 56 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 41 63 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-232315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 66.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
45 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 64 42 68 / 30 0 0
MODESTO 65 42 70 / 40 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-232315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...53 to
59 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 38 higher elevations...36 to
43 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher
elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 42 higher
elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...
50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 37 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows 30 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with pockets of snow showers and
thunderstorms. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 44 31 47 / 20 10 0
$$
=
CAZ064-232315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower
elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. At
higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 higher elevations...
55 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 higher elevations...57 to
63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 51 higher elevations...52 to 57 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 34 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 42 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 55 35 59 / 20 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-232315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 44 to
55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 52 to 66. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 43 to 53 higher elevations...50 to
58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 43 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 35 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 52 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 53 40 58 / 50 10 0
$$
=
CAZ067-232315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 47 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...51 to 63 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 48 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 45 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 50 34 57 / 60 10 0
JACKSON 57 38 61 / 60 10 0
$$
=
CAZ068-232315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher
elevations...37 to 48 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher
elevations...44 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 26 to 41. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and heavy rain. Highs 33 to 48. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...except 8 to 14 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 34 to 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations
possible. Lows 25 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy
snow accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 22 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 47 25 57 / 70 20 0
CHESTER 45 23 51 / 60 20 0
$$
=
CAZ069-232315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
323 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph...except southwest 20 to 30 mph over
ridges.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher
elevations...26 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Over ridges,
prevailing west winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest up to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to
60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
15 mph...except south 20 to 35 mph over ridges. Over ridges,
gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then heavy rain
and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher
elevations...41 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...3 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph...except south 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around
65 mph over ridges.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs 36 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations
possible. Lows 26 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and heavy rain
showers. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to
47. Lows 24 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not
as cool. Highs 37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 38 29 48 / 70 10 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather