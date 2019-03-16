CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

_____

211 FPUS56 KSTO 160930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-170000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...

42 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-170000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 62 32 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-170000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows around 49. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 72 45 74 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 71 45 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-170000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 65. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 70 46 72 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 70 46 72 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 70 44 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-170000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 68. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 70 45 72 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 45 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-170000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 63. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 45 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-170000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 70 45 73 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 70 45 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-170000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...64 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...64 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.

Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 39 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-170000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 62. Lows 40 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 67 44 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-170000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 52. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 46 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-170000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 50. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 43 64 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 65 44 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-170000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...51 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...52 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 60 28 63 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 57 29 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-170000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...33 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...56 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...57 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 38 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather