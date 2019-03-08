CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
_____
221 FPUS56 KSTO 081119
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ013-090030-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and
snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations.
Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet
in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 22 to 35 higher elevations...33 to 40 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...
43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...2 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level
2000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 21 to 35 higher elevations...32 to 39 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...
47 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 29 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations
possible. Highs 38 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows
23 to 38.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 52 39 48 / 30 40 70
$$
=
CAZ014-090030-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to
42. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to
29. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 4 inches. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows 19 to 27. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations
possible. Highs 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
Highs 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 26.
Highs 36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 40 25 39 / 50 50 60
$$
=
CAZ015-090030-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs around 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
around 39. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 38. Southeast winds around to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds to around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.
Highs 54 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 53 40 49 / 30 40 60
RED BLUFF 54 41 50 / 30 30 50
$$
=
CAZ016-090030-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 56.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds to around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 58. Lows
38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 52 41 51 / 30 20 50
OROVILLE 53 43 52 / 30 10 50
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 42 53 / 20 0 50
$$
=
CAZ017-090030-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. South winds to around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 41. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 62. Lows 38 to
44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 55 42 54 / 10 0 50
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 42 54 / 10 0 50
$$
=
CAZ018-090030-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 54.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 42. South winds to around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 55. Northeast winds to around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 59. Lows
around 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 41 54 / 0 0 40
$$
=
CAZ019-090030-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. South winds to around 10
mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds to around 10
mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming northwest to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows 36 to
44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 56 41 56 / 0 0 40
MODESTO 57 40 56 / 10 0 30
$$
=
CAZ063-090030-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...40 to
46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to
7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 22 to 37. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...45 to
51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
28 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 35 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.
Highs 39 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 37 27 35 / 10 10 80
$$
=
CAZ064-090030-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 2500 feet.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow likely in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 50. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 40 to 53. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
44 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.
Highs 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 47 34 45 / 10 20 70
$$
=
CAZ066-090030-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 36 to 48 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 30 to 42. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 51. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 4 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds
up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50 higher elevations...47 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows
30 to 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 45 36 44 / 60 30 60
$$
=
CAZ067-090030-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 36 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 29 to 39. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs 40 to 54. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 31 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 39 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 30 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows
29 to 39.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 40 32 42 / 60 30 50
JACKSON 48 37 50 / 30 20 40
$$
=
CAZ068-090030-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 25 to 40. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 4 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows
16 to 31. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 36 higher elevations...30 to
39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches lower
elevations...except 2 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cold. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...32 to 44 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 47. Lows
15 to 30.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 40 25 39 / 80 60 50
CHESTER 37 21 37 / 70 60 60
$$
=
CAZ069-090030-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
319 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 34 higher
elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to
4 inches. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder.
Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...23 to 31 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold.
Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows 12 to 27 higher elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 16 to 31.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 15 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 45. Lows
15 to 30.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 29 23 32 / 80 40 50
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather