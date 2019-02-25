CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

706 FPUS56 KSTO 252153

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

...Flood Watches have been issued for portions of The zone

forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin for

details...

CAZ013-261215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers. At higher

elevations, heavy rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 42 higher

elevations...41 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy

rain showers and heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Highs

34 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...6 to 11 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers. At

higher elevations, heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in

the evening, then heavy rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to

43 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 51 higher

elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to

35 higher elevations...31 to 38 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Highs 41 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 51 46 55 / 100 100 100 90

CAZ014-261215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Highs 37 to 44. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and

snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 32 to 38. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 29.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 35 43 35 45 / 100 100 100 90

CAZ015-261215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows around 47. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 52. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 46. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 54 to 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy, colder. Lows

35 to 41. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs

around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 45 52 45 56 / 100 100 100 90

RED BLUFF 47 53 47 58 / 90 100 100 80

CAZ016-261215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 49. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 59. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs around 54.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 48 53 48 58 / 100 100 100 90

OROVILLE 49 54 50 59 / 100 100 100 90

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 49 54 50 60 / 100 100 100 90

CAZ017-261215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 49. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 55. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 57 to 62. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 50 56 52 61 / 100 100 100 90

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 51 56 52 61 / 100 100 100 90

CAZ018-261215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 51. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 56. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 51.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 61. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 49. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs around 56.

Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 51 56 51 61 / 100 100 100 80

CAZ019-261215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 51. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs

55 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 51 58 52 63 / 90 90 100 90

MODESTO 50 59 51 64 / 70 80 100 90

CAZ063-261215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 32 to 44 higher

elevations...42 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher

elevations, rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning,

then heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to 45 higher

elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 34 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Highs 39 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 44 39 45 / 100 100 100 70

CAZ064-261215-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Highs 46 to 55. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 42 to 50.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 45 51 45 52 / 100 100 100 70

CAZ066-261215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing

southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 41 to 49.

Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 58.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 55. Lows

36 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 43 49 44 54 / 100 100 100 100

CAZ067-261215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing

southeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 40 to 50.

Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 59. Lows

38 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 40 45 42 50 / 100 100 100 100

JACKSON 46 52 47 57 / 100 90 100 100

CAZ068-261215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows

26 to 41. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches lower elevations...

except 17 to 22 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy.

Highs 30 to 45. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches lower

elevations...except 18 to 24 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers and

heavy snow showers in the evening, then heavy rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, heavy snow showers and heavy rain

showers. Windy. Lows 27 to 42. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...12 to 18 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Not as cool. Highs

33 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows

19 to 34. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...

except 1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 22 to

37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 33 42 32 44 / 100 100 100 100

CHESTER 31 40 32 42 / 100 100 100 100

CAZ069-261215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows

22 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...19 to 25 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...except southwest 30 to

50 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy.

Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...12 to 17 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...except south 30 to 50 mph

over ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers at lower elevations...and

snow showers and heavy rain showers at higher elevations. Windy.

Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...37 to 43 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...9 to 15 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...except south 30 to 50 mph

over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Not as cool. Highs

31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph...except southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 22 to

36 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph...except southwest 30 to 40 mph over

ridges.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 22 to

37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 38 36 42 / 100 100 100 100

