CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

248 FPUS56 KSTO 271002

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-280015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...

45 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 53 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-280015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 32 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-280015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 72 46 70 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 70 46 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-280015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 68 45 66 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 67 45 63 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-280015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to

66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 44 61 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 44 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-280015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 45 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-280015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to

51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

around 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 44 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 65 44 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-280015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

around 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 50 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-280015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 57. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 67 44 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-280015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 68 50 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-280015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

40 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 46 64 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 66 48 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-280015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. In the

valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

46 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 26 48 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 55 27 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-280015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

202 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...

41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 60 49 59 / 0 0 0

