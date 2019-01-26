CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019
_____
712 FPUS56 KSTO 261021
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-270015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...63 to
71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...42 to
51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70 higher
elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
47 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
32 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
45 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to
49.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 70 49 72 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-270015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 54 29 61 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-270015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds
becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs around 63. Lows around 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
around 46.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 70 41 72 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 70 41 71 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-270015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 64 41 67 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 63 41 66 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 39 66 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-270015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 46.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 61 41 65 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 40 66 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-270015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
41 to 47. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 40 66 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-270015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
65. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
39 to 49. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Lows around 48. Highs 57 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 61 39 64 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 62 39 65 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-270015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to
68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 55 to 68 higher
elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 31 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
44 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to
47.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 57 48 61 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-270015-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to
70. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
51 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 50 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 41 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 67 37 68 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-270015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
40 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
52 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to
49.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 65 47 69 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-270015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
56 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 62 44 65 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 62 46 66 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-270015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the
morning. Highs 45 to 60. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in
the morning. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
27 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 28 to
43.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 49 27 54 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 49 21 55 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-270015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
221 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to
65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...39 to
51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher
elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...
39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...56 to
64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
42 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 42.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 28 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
38 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 60 48 60 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
