CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, numerous rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. At higher

elevations, widespread rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to

42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 7 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 44 49 48 55 / 70 100 90 90

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain

showers in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, numerous rain and snow

showers in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows 28 to 35. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 40. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 42. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 31.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31. Highs

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 44 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 32 42 36 47 / 70 70 80 80

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows around 43. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

around 36.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

around 56. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 40 52 44 57 / 60 80 80 80

RED BLUFF 43 52 47 59 / 30 60 60 60

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows around

44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 53.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 48.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

around 38.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

around 55. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 43 53 47 60 / 30 40 30 40

OROVILLE 44 53 48 60 / 30 40 30 30

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 43 54 46 61 / 40 30 30 20

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows around 45. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

around 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 61. Lows

36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 45 56 49 62 / 30 20 20 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 46 56 49 63 / 30 20 20 10

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows around 40.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around

56. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 58. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows

36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 45 56 48 62 / 30 20 30 10

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 57. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 45 57 48 63 / 20 10 10 10

MODESTO 45 59 48 63 / 30 10 10 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain

showers. At higher elevations, numerous rain and snow showers in

the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 29 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain likely. At higher elevations,

rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 51. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...

51 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...

45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 25 to 38.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 34 42 40 47 / 50 70 90 80

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows 37 to

45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 50 to 61. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

33 to 39.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

46 to 57. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 39 49 44 56 / 40 60 70 60

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows 37 to

47. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 50.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

33 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 43 50 46 57 / 40 50 40 50

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 50.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Warmer. Highs

55 to 65. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

50. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 39 49 43 56 / 80 40 40 40

JACKSON 41 55 46 62 / 60 20 20 10

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers in the evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

24 to 39. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...

except 1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 31 to 46. Snow accumulation

2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 1 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, rain likely. At higher

elevations, rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 30 to 45. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet in the evening. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 47 higher

elevations...40 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 31 40 34 47 / 70 50 60 60

CHESTER 29 40 33 45 / 60 70 60 70

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

358 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to

35 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...5 to 10 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph, Gusts

up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 30 to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool.

Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. Over ridges,

prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain at lower elevations...

and a chance of rain and snow at higher elevations. Lows 27 to

41 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to 60 lower elevations.

Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...except southwest 10 to

25 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy, colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs

38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 33 41 38 48 / 90 50 50 40

