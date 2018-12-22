CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

108 FPUS56 KSTO 221130

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-230015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain at lower elevations...

and a chance of rain and snow at higher elevations. Lows 31 to

45. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to 45.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 44 55 / 10 40 40

CAZ014-230015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. In the valleys, areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 43 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 37. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 47. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Highs

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 33 47 / 0 30 40

CAZ015-230015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

37 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 56. Lows

33 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 41 56 / 0 30 30

RED BLUFF 57 40 58 / 0 20 30

CAZ016-230015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 41. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 56. Lows

34 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 56 41 56 / 0 10 20

OROVILLE 56 42 56 / 0 10 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 41 57 / 0 10 10

CAZ017-230015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 57. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 57. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

around 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 42 58 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 43 58 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-230015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Near the bay, mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 43 60 / 0 0 10

CAZ019-230015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 57. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 44 59 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 57 45 59 / 0 0 10

CAZ063-230015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 44. Snow level

5500 feet in the evening. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 37 to

52 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to

44. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 37 45 / 0 30 30

CAZ064-230015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. In the valleys, areas of fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

44. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 59.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

45. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 40 53 / 0 20 30

CAZ066-230015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 59. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 43. Highs 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 42 52 / 0 10 30

CAZ067-230015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 41 52 / 0 10 20

JACKSON 56 43 56 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-230015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. In the valleys, areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows 25 to 40. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...36 to

46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 44 30 46 / 0 10 30

CHESTER 43 30 44 / 0 20 30

CAZ069-230015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...36 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level 6500 feet.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 35 46 / 0 10 20

