CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

_____

699 FPUS56 KSTO 191125

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-200015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...38 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs 39 to 52 higher elevations...around

54 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 44 55 / 10 10 30

$$

=

CAZ014-200015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 29 to 35. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 48. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 34. Highs 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 36. Highs 41 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 32. Highs 37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 30 49 / 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ015-200015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

45. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 40 56 / 10 0 20

RED BLUFF 62 41 57 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-200015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Northwest winds to around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 45. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 58.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 44 57 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 61 43 57 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 42 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-200015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 46.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows around 42. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 44 57 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 43 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-200015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs around 58. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 44 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-200015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs around 58. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 45 59 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 59 45 59 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-200015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 29 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 44 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 39 to 54. Lows 32 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 39 48 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ064-200015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

45. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 49 to 58. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 59. Lows 36 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 58 40 54 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-200015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 47. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 45 54 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-200015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 49.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 58. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 58 43 56 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 45 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-200015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 41. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 28 50 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 47 29 47 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-200015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

325 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph...

except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 57 40 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

