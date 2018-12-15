CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

CAZ013-151215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain

likely early in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain, snow and brief

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to

46 lower elevations. No new snow accumulation lower elevations...

except new snow accumulation up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow

level 4000 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 50. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Colder. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 41 to 56. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 44 53 49 53 / 60 50 90 100

CAZ014-151215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and

brief thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and brief

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 29 to 37. Little or no snow

accumulation. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Snow

level 4500 feet in the morning. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

42. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 46 to 54. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 32 45 37 46 / 90 40 60 90

CAZ015-151215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

39 to 47. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 39 55 45 54 / 60 50 80 100

RED BLUFF 43 56 47 55 / 50 50 70 90

CAZ016-151215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

42 to 48. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 46 55 47 54 / 70 40 40 90

OROVILLE 45 56 47 55 / 80 40 30 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 44 57 45 55 / 80 30 20 80

CAZ017-151215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 46. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

38 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 46 60 48 59 / 60 10 10 60

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 47 60 49 59 / 60 10 10 60

CAZ018-151215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to

49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 46 61 48 59 / 50 20 20 70

CAZ019-151215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 45 61 47 60 / 30 10 10 40

MODESTO 45 61 47 61 / 20 0 0 20

CAZ063-151215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance

of rain early in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow likely early in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 29 to

43. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 51 higher

elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in

the morning. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 46. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 57. Lows 32 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 34 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 36 45 42 45 / 60 30 70 100

CAZ064-151215-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to

44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 50. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 37 51 44 54 / 60 40 80 100

CAZ066-151215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 44 to 52.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 47 52 49 52 / 90 50 40 90

CAZ067-151215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

Highs 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 43 54 44 53 / 90 20 10 60

JACKSON 44 59 45 59 / 40 0 0 30

CAZ068-151215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain early in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain and snow early in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 43. No new snow

accumulation lower elevations...except new snow accumulation up

to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain at lower elevations...

and a chance of rain and snow at higher elevations. Highs 35 to

50. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow at higher elevations.

Lows 31 to 46. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and a chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Lows 29 to 44. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...6 to 11 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 25 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 32 46 32 46 / 90 30 20 60

CHESTER 30 42 32 42 / 90 40 40 80

CAZ069-151215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

622 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain. At higher

elevations, rain and a slight chance of snow early in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows

23 to 38 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations. No new

snow accumulation lower elevations...except new snow accumulation

up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Over ridges, prevailing south winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow in the

morning. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

51 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level

5000 feet in the morning. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph...

except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...

37 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph...except south 15 to 25 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Over ridges...prevailing south winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 26 to 40 higher

elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph...except south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow and a chance of rain. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 39 48 39 48 / 90 20 10 40

