CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

305 FPUS56 KSTO 241133

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-250030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43 higher elevations...41 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...around 64 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations...

42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...around 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 46 65 / 10 10 0

CAZ014-250030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Highs 43 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10

mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs 36 to 48. Lows

23 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 18 to 31. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 29 56 / 30 10 0

CAZ015-250030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

67. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 40 64 / 20 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 40 63 / 20 10 0

CAZ016-250030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62.

Southeast winds to around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 42 59 / 20 0 0

OROVILLE 57 42 58 / 30 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 42 58 / 30 0 0

CAZ017-250030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 58 to 64. South winds to around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 47.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 43 60 / 20 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 44 60 / 10 0 0

CAZ018-250030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62. Southwest winds to around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 45. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 51. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 44 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-250030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 50.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 53. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 62 46 62 / 20 0 0

MODESTO 63 47 62 / 30 10 0

CAZ063-250030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...57 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 47. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 49 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

around 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 39 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 39 55 / 0 10 0

CAZ064-250030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

64. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 47. Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 59 37 61 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-250030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

64. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain. Lows 39 to 51. Highs

45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 48. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 45 58 / 50 10 0

CAZ067-250030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 52 to

62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 36 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 41 58 / 80 10 0

JACKSON 59 46 61 / 60 0 0

CAZ068-250030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 54. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 26 54 / 60 10 10

CHESTER 47 28 53 / 40 10 10

CAZ069-250030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

333 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000

feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...

35 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...55 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 37 53 / 90 10 0

