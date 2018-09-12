CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

872 FPUS56 KSTO 120907

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-122315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Colder. Lows 39 to 54 higher

elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74 higher

elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

37 to 52 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...73 to 81 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 38 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 64 to

79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 42 to 57. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-122315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze, patchy smoke and frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 75.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 72. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Haze, patchy smoke and frost in the morning. Sunny.

Highs 62 to 75. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 28 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 62 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

70 to 84. Lows 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 71 34 69 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-122315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 46 to 54.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 77. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 44 to 54. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

around 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 45 78 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 48 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-122315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 77. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 53 75 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 52 76 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 51 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-122315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 54 76 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 53 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-122315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 53 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-122315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 80. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 54 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 78 54 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-122315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...

50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 65 45 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-122315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 73 39 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-122315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 44 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

69 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 44 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 69 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 46 to 61. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 76 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-122315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 78. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 48 71 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 76 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-122315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

57 to 71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

64 to 79. Lows 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 32 70 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 70 34 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-122315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

207 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph with

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon....

except southwest 15 to 35 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...42 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening....except

southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 65 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...

41 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 45 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

