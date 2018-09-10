CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-111115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Colder.

Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 62 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

72 to 87. Lows 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 85 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-111115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 38 to 53.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 81.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder.

Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze, patchy smoke and frost in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

65 to 78. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

71 to 86. Lows 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 40 78 34 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-111115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

around 86. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

79 to 85. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

around 87. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 86 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 57 88 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-111115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 76. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 84. Lows 47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 85 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 59 86 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 86 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-111115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 86 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 86 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-111115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 84 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-111115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 87 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 87 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-111115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows 48 to

63 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...80 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 74 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-111115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 48 81 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-111115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 66.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 88.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

72 to 84. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

75 to 90. Lows 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 84 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-111115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 55.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Highs

76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 81 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 86 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-111115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

64 to 79. Lows 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 81 36 73 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 42 78 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-111115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher

elevations...48 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to

30 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...42 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

25 to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 57 72 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

