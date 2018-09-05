CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

471 FPUS56 KSTO 051000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-060015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 93 higher

elevations...90 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...88 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

65 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs

80 to 95 higher elevations...92 to 100 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 49 to 64. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 95 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-060015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 92. Light

winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 90. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 90 higher

elevations...87 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 42 to 57. Highs 77 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 88 46 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-060015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 94. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 64. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 93.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 98. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to

68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 54 to 64. Highs around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 96 56 95 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 95 59 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-060015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs

around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 92 63 91 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-060015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61.

Highs 88 to 96.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 58 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-060015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 86 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-060015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 91 61 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 93 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-060015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...90 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 66 higher

elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89 higher

elevations...89 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

68 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs

78 to 93 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to

70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 52 to 67. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 81 59 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-060015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 95. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 86 to 101. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 90 51 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-060015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 97. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 69.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 95. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 58 to 70.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 99. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to

71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 53 to 68. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 63 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-060015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 65.

Highs 84 to 96.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 88 61 87 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 60 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-060015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...76 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 62.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...74 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 72 to

87 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to

63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 44 to 59. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 46 88 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 88 47 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-060015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to

84 higher elevations...82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 61 higher

elevations...56 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 61 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

