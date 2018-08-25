CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018
_____
884 FPUS56 KSTO 250950
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-252315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 90 higher
elevations...87 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 64 higher
elevations...59 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89 higher
elevations...86 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to
64 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89 higher
elevations...86 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 74 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows 48 to 63. Highs 73 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 92 65 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-252315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 88. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 57.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 85.
Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 41 to
56. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 86. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 41 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy
smoke. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 72 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.
Lows 39 to 54. Highs 71 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.
Lows 40 to 55. Highs 71 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 84 44 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-252315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 95. North
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 65. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 92.
Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to
65. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 93.
Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 84 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas
of smoke. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 84 to 90.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 93 57 93 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 93 59 93 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-252315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 88. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 88. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 85. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 60. Highs
78 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 89 61 89 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 89 59 89 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 57 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-252315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. Highs 78 to
88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 88 56 87 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 56 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-252315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning
then clearing. Haze. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 56. West winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 57.
West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
Highs 76 to 82.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 56 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-252315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 54 to 60.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 78 to
88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 87 59 88 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 87 61 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-252315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher
elevations...85 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 66 higher
elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 71 to 86 higher
elevations...87 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to
65 higher elevations...62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 71 to 86 higher
elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows
51 to 66. Highs 70 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows 50 to 65. Highs 70 to 85.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 77 58 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-252315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92. Prevailing east
winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 90. Light
winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to
88. Lows 50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 87 52 87 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-252315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs
81 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows
56 to 68. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 92.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.
Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 91. Light
winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to
88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas
of smoke. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 75 to 88.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 87 61 87 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-252315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 52 to 64.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Highs 76 to
89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 84 58 84 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 88 57 88 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-252315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 69 to 84. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows
43 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to 85 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after
midnight. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 69 to 84.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 65 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy
smoke. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 65 to 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 84 40 83 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 82 42 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-252315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
250 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...77 to
87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to
66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to
87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher
elevations...52 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to
86 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 66 to
81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 75 55 76 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather