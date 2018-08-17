CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

522 FPUS56 KSTO 171009

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-172315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...around 98 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 69 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 89 to

104. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99 higher

elevations...96 to 102 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 54 to 69. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 99 70 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-172315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 94. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 60.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 97. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 97. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 46 to 61. Highs 81 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 50 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-172315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 63 to 71. South winds

to around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 100 to 105. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 70. South

winds to around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

58 to 68. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 63 105 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 66 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-172315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 96. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. South winds to around 10

mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 99. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 99. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 67 100 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 63 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 61 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-172315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 96. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 98. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65. South winds to around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 96 61 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 60 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-172315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Haze. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Haze. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 57 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-172315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 99. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 98 63 98 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 98 67 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-172315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 70 higher

elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher

elevations...98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 69 higher

elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...around 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

56 to 71. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 64 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-172315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 92 higher

elevations...89 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 90 to 102. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

56 to 71. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 96 56 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-172315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 102.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 59 to 71. Highs 87 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 66 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-172315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 70.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 56 to 70. Highs 88 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 65 95 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 64 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-172315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...79 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 64.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...82 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 48 to 63. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 47 92 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 88 49 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-172315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

309 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...85 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 61 higher

elevations...57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...85 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to

63 higher elevations...58 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 51 to 66. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 63 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

