CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

723 FPUS56 KSTO 030922

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-032315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67 higher

elevations...62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 67 higher

elevations...62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...87 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 56 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 98 68 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-032315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, colder. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 89. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 80 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 48 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 89 46 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-032315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 98. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 95. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 94. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 64 96 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 99 65 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-032315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 93. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 91. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 95 68 94 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 96 65 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 61 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-032315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. South winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 96 61 95 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-032315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 93 58 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-032315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 62 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 66 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-032315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...88 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...

64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...89 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 62 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-032315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 79 to 94. Prevailing

west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 70.

Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 92 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-032315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 62 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 65 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-032315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 104. Lows 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 89 63 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 94 62 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-032315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...77 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...73 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 47 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 89 48 85 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 87 50 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-032315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 61 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

