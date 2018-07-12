CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
640 FPUS56 KSTO 121033
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-122330-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 104 higher elevations...
101 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76 higher elevations...71 to
78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 85 to 98 higher
elevations...93 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 61 to 76 higher elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 103 higher
elevations...99 to 107 lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 78. Highs
92 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs
90 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 105 78 99 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ014-122330-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...around 95 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 100. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs
87 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 86 to
100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 64. Highs
84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 98 57 93 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ015-122330-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. South winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows 69 to 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs
around 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 107 73 102 / 0 0 10
RED BLUFF 107 73 102 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ016-122330-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs
98 to 107.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows
59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 103 72 99 / 0 0 10
OROVILLE 103 69 98 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 64 99 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ017-122330-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds to around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. South winds to around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows
58 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 100 64 98 / 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 64 97 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ018-122330-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93...except 81 to 87 near the
bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93...except 81 to 87 near
the bay. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows
56 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 61 91 / 0 10 10
$$
=
CAZ019-122330-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds to around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 92 to
100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Northwest winds to around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.
Highs 92 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 100 68 97 / 0 10 10
MODESTO 101 71 98 / 0 10 10
$$
=
CAZ063-122330-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...99 to
106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 76 higher elevations...72 to
78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to
93 higher elevations...94 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows 61 to 76 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher
elevations...99 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 78.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 62 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs
85 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 91 67 84 / 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ064-122330-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Light winds becoming
southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 99. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 103. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs
90 to 105.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows
58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 96 59 94 / 0 20 20
$$
=
CAZ066-122330-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 101 higher elevations...
97 to 105 lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 105. Lows 68 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs
90 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 98 70 96 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ067-122330-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.
Highs 89 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 94 66 90 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 97 65 96 / 0 10 10
$$
=
CAZ068-122330-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to
99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...80 to
93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...
83 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs
82 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows
53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 98 56 91 / 0 0 10
CHESTER 95 60 87 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ069-122330-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
333 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher
elevations...87 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms at higher elevations. Lows 53 to 68 higher
elevations...63 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to
86 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to
67 higher elevations...63 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to
88 higher elevations...86 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 73.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows
58 to 73.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 56 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 76 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 85 65 82 / 0 10 10
$$
=
_____
