CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

774 FPUS56 KSTO 041000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-042330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to

63 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...85 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...83 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 91 65 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-042330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 86. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 82 46 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-042330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 91. South winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze after

midnight. Lows 56 to 64. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 92. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

98 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 61 94 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-042330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze after

midnight. Lows 51 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 89. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 89 60 91 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 88 57 91 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 54 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-042330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze and patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 51 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 93. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 85 55 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 55 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-042330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Patchy smoke in the morning. Breezy. Highs 75 to 81.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 89. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 54 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-042330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 57 92 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 88 60 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-042330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

85 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 61 higher elevations...around

62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...86 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...85 to

92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 77 53 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-042330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 73 to 87.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze after

midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 90. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 81 49 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-042330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 59 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-042330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 95. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 72. Highs

88 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 72. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 81 56 83 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 85 54 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-042330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...71 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...72 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 85 47 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 80 48 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-042330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...76 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...75 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 76 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 56 74 / 0 0 0

