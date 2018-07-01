CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:09 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
373 FPUS56 KSTO 012104
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-021115-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...61 to
73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...92 to
102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...
60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...87 to
96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64 higher elevations...59 to
68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 51 to
66.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
51 to 66.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 70 100 69 95 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-021115-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93. Prevailing north winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 53. Prevailing northwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84 higher elevations...82 to
88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 86. Lows 43 to
55.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 87. Lows
44 to 55.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 91. Lows 45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 49 90 47 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-021115-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 91. Lows 58 to
64.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 93. Lows
around 64.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 97. Lows around
65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 72 103 66 98 / 0 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 73 103 68 97 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-021115-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 89. Lows 54 to
63.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 92. Lows
57 to 65.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 95. Lows 58 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 67 99 68 92 / 0 0 0 0
OROVILLE 67 98 65 93 / 0 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 98 61 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-021115-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke west side of the valley. Cooler.
Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25
mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in
the afternoon. Highs 91 to 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 52 to
62.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows
56 to 63.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 56 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 60 96 61 92 / 0 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 94 60 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-021115-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Windy.
Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Patchy smoke. Breezy. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 51 to
61.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows
55 to 62.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 55 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 88 58 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-021115-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 99.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 93. Lows 54 to
64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 89 to
99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 61 95 61 92 / 0 0 0 0
MODESTO 65 97 65 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-021115-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...95 to
101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...
64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...89 to
96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 65 higher elevations...
62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 51 to
66.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows
53 to 68.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 68 84 62 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-021115-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 98. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 70. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94. Prevailing northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 49 to
64.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows
52 to 67.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 53 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 60 91 56 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-021115-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97 higher elevations...92 to
100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Prevailing northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 90. Lows 56 to
66.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows
58 to 68.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 97. Lows 60 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 67 95 66 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-021115-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 71. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 52 to
65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 84 to
96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 64 89 62 85 / 0 0 0 0
JACKSON 60 93 60 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-021115-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to
91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to
85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 44 to
59.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows
46 to 61.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 50 90 48 83 / 0 0 0 0
CHESTER 47 86 45 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-021115-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
204 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to
73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to
90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...
57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...77 to
87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to
65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to
the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 47 to
62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 72 to
87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 67 80 63 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather