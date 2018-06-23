CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

374 FPUS56 KSTO 231022

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-240000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99 higher elevations...96 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...

99 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...

65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91 higher elevations...88 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 78 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-240000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 86. Lows 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 52 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-240000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, and very hot. Highs 102 to 108. North

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, continued very hot. Highs around 107. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 67 to 73. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 93. Lows 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 105 78 108 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 107 78 108 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-240000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs around 104. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, continued hot. Highs around 104. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs 89 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 104 74 105 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 103 73 104 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 106 69 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-240000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, and not as hot. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 105 71 99 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 105 69 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-240000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 86 to 92...except 80 to 86 near

the bay. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 54 to 60. West winds

10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 81 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 103 65 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-240000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 98 to 107. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 106 68 100 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 104 73 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-240000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...99 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 102 higher elevations...

102 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...

67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 92 65 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-240000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 94 to 104. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs 90 to 104. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 65. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 102 68 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-240000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 92 to 106. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 68. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 101 69 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-240000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 92 to 103. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 91 to 101. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 65. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 95 68 95 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 100 71 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-240000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...86 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 69 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 99 53 100 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 92 53 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-240000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

322 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...86 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...86 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 84 63 85 / 0 0 0

