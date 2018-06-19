CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

_____

343 FPUS56 KSTO 192117

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ013-201215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...63 to

71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 92 higher elevations...

86 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher

elevations...61 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...

89 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

55 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 70 93 67 97 / 0 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-201215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 58. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 57. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 92. Lows 46 to

58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 49 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 53 86 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-201215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 104. Lows

64 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 95. Lows 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 96 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 96 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-201215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows 67 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

95 to 101.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 95 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 94 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-201215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs 90 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 92 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 90 55 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-201215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94...except 82 to 88 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 60 to

69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 84 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-201215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

60 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 92 55 96 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 62 94 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-201215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

90 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

58 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 59 78 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-201215-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 51 87 50 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-201215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95 higher elevations...90 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 103. Lows

62 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 91 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-201215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 103. Lows

57 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 95. Lows 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 86 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-201215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

74 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...76 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

49 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 85 46 87 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 51 81 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-201215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

217 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...78 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...54 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...79 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 77 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather