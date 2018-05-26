CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

339 FPUS56 KSTO 261006

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-262315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 61 to

75 higher elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

89 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 77 55 90 / 10 0 0

CAZ014-262315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 58 to 72. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 78 higher

elevations...77 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 87. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

69 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 68 42 78 / 30 0 0

CAZ015-262315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around

78. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 91. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 58. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 83. Lows

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 78 53 91 / 20 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 55 93 / 20 0 0

CAZ016-262315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 73 to

78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 89. Northwest winds up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

Highs 85 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 76 56 89 / 20 0 0

OROVILLE 75 55 88 / 20 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 76 54 89 / 20 0 0

CAZ017-262315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 72 to

78. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 75 54 88 / 20 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 54 88 / 20 0 0

CAZ018-262315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 86. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

56. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 73 53 85 / 10 0 0

CAZ019-262315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 95. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 75 54 86 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 75 55 85 / 10 10 0

CAZ063-262315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...70 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

91 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 48 74 / 10 10 0

CAZ064-262315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

61. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 69 45 84 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-262315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 59 to 72 higher elevations...

68 to 76 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 95. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 70 54 85 / 40 10 0

CAZ067-262315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 49 77 / 30 10 0

JACKSON 70 50 81 / 10 10 0

CAZ068-262315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 64. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...67 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

73 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 62 41 76 / 50 10 0

CHESTER 63 42 74 / 50 10 0

CAZ069-262315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

306 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to

62 lower elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 51 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 46 68 / 50 20 10

