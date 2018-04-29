CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:08 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
_____
181 FPUS56 KSTO 292101
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-301115-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations.
Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...
43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher
elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...46 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows
44 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61. Highs
68 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 49 71 50 78 / 30 10 10 0
$$
=
CAZ014-301115-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 31 to 40. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 47 to
60 higher elevations...58 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing
north winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 31 to
39. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 80. Lows
37 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50. Highs
66 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 35 60 34 67 / 20 20 10 10
$$
=
CAZ015-301115-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 47. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 86.
Lows 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87.
Lows 55 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 45 72 46 80 / 20 0 10 0
RED BLUFF 46 74 47 80 / 10 10 10 0
$$
=
CAZ016-301115-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
74. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows
50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 49 71 50 78 / 10 10 10 10
OROVILLE 49 71 49 78 / 10 10 10 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 47 72 48 78 / 10 10 10 10
$$
=
CAZ017-301115-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
73 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows
49 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Highs
81 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 48 71 49 77 / 10 10 10 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 48 71 49 77 / 10 10 10 10
$$
=
CAZ018-301115-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to
71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows
around 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54. Highs
79 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 47 70 47 77 / 10 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ019-301115-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows
49 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Highs
79 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 49 71 49 75 / 10 0 10 10
MODESTO 50 71 50 75 / 10 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ063-301115-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...64 to
71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher
elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows
44 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to
62. Highs 66 to 81.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 38 53 40 62 / 20 30 30 0
$$
=
CAZ064-301115-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 62 higher elevations...62 to 69 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing north
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows
45 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 39 64 39 72 / 10 0 10 0
$$
=
CAZ066-301115-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs 57 to 70. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 77. Prevailing north
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.
Lows 50 to 62.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 86.
Lows 54 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 45 67 48 74 / 10 20 20 10
$$
=
CAZ067-301115-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 84. Lows
46 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Highs
76 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 41 61 43 68 / 10 20 20 10
JACKSON 45 65 45 69 / 10 10 10 20
$$
=
CAZ068-301115-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening. Lows 28 to 43. Snow level
6500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At
higher elevations, rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
38 to 53 higher elevations...46 to 60 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 45. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...53 to 67 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
33 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73.
Lows 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.
Lows 41 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 33 58 35 64 / 40 60 60 10
CHESTER 33 55 34 62 / 40 60 60 10
$$
=
CAZ069-301115-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
201 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower
elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At
higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower
elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
36 to 51 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...
38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
7000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.
Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...
40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
7000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows
38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56. Highs
60 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 36 50 40 57 / 10 50 40 30
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather