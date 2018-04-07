CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...

42 to 51 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 48 66 49 81 / 20 20 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 61. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74 higher

elevations...72 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 34 58 34 74 / 40 20 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Lows around 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 81. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 45 68 46 82 / 10 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 44 69 46 82 / 10 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 46. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

around 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 47 69 49 80 / 10 0 0 0

OROVILLE 47 69 47 79 / 10 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 44 69 45 78 / 10 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 45. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 47 69 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 47 69 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 45 69 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 48 70 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 50 70 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at

higher elevations. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...

45 to 51 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to

54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 36 52 41 65 / 20 10 0 0

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 67. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 78. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

47. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 39 63 40 75 / 20 10 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

36 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 43 65 47 79 / 30 10 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 45. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 71. Lows

34 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 41 60 44 73 / 60 0 0 0

JACKSON 43 65 45 75 / 10 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...60 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 32 58 33 73 / 40 10 0 0

CHESTER 31 55 33 70 / 40 10 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet

after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...

53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...39 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...

46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy, colder.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 35 52 42 65 / 70 10 0 0

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast