CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

779 FPUS56 KSTO 010916

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-012330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...43 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...

38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to

54. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 77 50 72 / 0 0 10

CAZ014-012330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

63. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 33. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

37 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 68 37 61 / 0 0 10

CAZ015-012330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 74. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 53. Highs

66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 53. Highs

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 78 48 74 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 79 49 75 / 0 0 10

CAZ016-012330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 52 74 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 78 51 74 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 49 72 / 0 0 10

CAZ017-012330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 54.

Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 51 74 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 51 74 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-012330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 73. North winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 47 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-012330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.

Highs 69 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 78 50 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 79 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-012330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...72 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 48 higher

elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...68 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...71 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 41 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-012330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 57 to 69. Lows 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 71 42 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-012330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

72. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 50 70 / 0 0 10

CAZ067-012330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 47 66 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 74 48 69 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-012330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...54 to 68 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...50 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...54 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows

36 to 51. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 67 39 62 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 64 37 60 / 0 0 10

CAZ069-012330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 43 57 / 0 0 10

