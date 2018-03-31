CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

975 FPUS56 KSTO 312129

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-011115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...

43 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

67 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...

41 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 76 50 73 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ014-011115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 38. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 30. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 70. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 32 67 33 61 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ015-011115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 76. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 55. Highs

around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 50 78 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 50 78 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-011115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 77.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

56.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 52 77 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 50 76 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 49 78 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-011115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows around 55. Highs 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 53 78 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 49 77 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-011115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 55. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 50 75 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-011115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

Highs 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows 53 to 60. Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 49 78 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 50 78 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-011115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...around

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 51 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows

40 to 55. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 61 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-011115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 75. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 45 74 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-011115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 73 49 70 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-011115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 62 to 74. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 70 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 51 73 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-011115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...54 to

65 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...49 to 63 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 33 65 34 61 / 0 0 10 10

CHESTER 28 62 31 58 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ069-011115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

229 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...36 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...

38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41 higher

elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 57 43 55 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast