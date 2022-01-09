CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

7 to 17. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

16 to 26.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 38 to 48.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

13 to 23. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

1 below to 9 above zero. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

2 to 12. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 37 to 42.

